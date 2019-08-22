DOWAGIAC, Mich. — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi invites the public to its 34th Annual Kee-Boon-Mein-Kaa Pow Wow, the annual celebration of indigenous singing, dancing and culture, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The Pokagon Band’s pow wow arena is located on its Rodgers Lake campus at 58620 Sink Road. Parking and admission are free.
Kee-boon-mein-kaa in the Potawatomi language refers to the end of the huckleberry harvest, a time of celebration for the Potawatomi people. The pow wow draws dancers and drummers of all ages from the Great Lakes and beyond to compete for prize money in several categories.
This year organizers have added several dance contests to attract more contestants: Red Dress Scrub Special is a dance that has been in the Great Lakes area for generations; women participating wear a red skirt to bring awareness to the Missing Murdered Indigenous Women epidemic in North America. The Sweet Heart Special is a two-step dance inviting couples to exhibit their choreographed footwork as they move together as one. Vendors will be selling native artwork, jewelry, crafts, and goods, as well as indigenous food.
To kick off the weekend, a group of Pokagon women have organized their 12th annual Women’s Water Walk Aug. 30. Protecting the water is a traditional responsibility for women in Nishnabe culture. Following a sunrise ceremony, women and their supporters will walk 15 miles from one tribal lake to the tribal campus at Rodgers Lake. This ceremony and act of walking honors and prays for the waters of the Pokagon Band homelands, and passes on these teachings to others.
The grand entries for the pow wow, which are the formal start of the dancing and songs, are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 31 and noon Sept. 1. A veterans dance for all veterans will take place following the grand entries. On both mornings the vendors and cultural presenters will set up before the dancing starts; the gates to the pow wow grounds open at 10 a.m. For more details, www.PokagonBand-nsn.gov.
