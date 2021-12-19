WARSAW — Authorities in Kosciusko County have responded to social media threats against local schools Friday.
"A social media threat targeting Tippecanoe Valley and Warsaw Community School Corporations was reported to authorities yesterday," Sgt. Christopher Francis, Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, said by email Saturday. "In conjunction with the respective educational administrators, school resource officers and the Warsaw Police Department, detectives are actively investigating the matter."
Other area school districts responded to similar threats late last week, as part of a larger, nationwide development.
In response to a perceived threat received Thursday, Goshen Community Schools changed Friday to an e-learning day, and GCS officials Thursday implemented additional police presence at Goshen High School following the discovery of the threat on social media.
School and police officials recently became aware of a statement of concern written on social media indicating a threat toward “GHS,” specifically for Friday. A news release notes that the threat has since been investigated by Goshen police with the assistance of the FBI, the results of which found that the threat originated from California and appears to have been directed at a school in that jurisdiction with the same initials as Goshen High School.
Police presence at the high school was increased Thursday out of an abundance of caution, according to the release.
A second news release was issued by GCS Thursday afternoon indicating that many surrounding school districts and districts from across the country have also become aware of the threatening post, which was reportedly shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok.
According to the release, the post referred to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary” Friday.
“The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district,” the release stated. “We have heard reports from other local districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.
In a related matter, Concord Community Schools officials Thursday announced that a student was arrested that morning by officers with the Concord Community Schools Police Department in connection with the sharing of the threat on social media. In that instance, the threat was reportedly directed specifically at Concord Junior High School.
