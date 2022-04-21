WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Claypool man who was found Tuesday.
Dustin Cloud, 34, was found along the north side of Loon Lake, according to a KCSO news release. He had been reported missing to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office by his family March 16.
Fingerprints were used to identify his body.
The body was transported by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne for autopsy. No evidence of significant injury was noted during the autopsy.
The cause and manner of death is pending further investigation and toxicology results. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and Warsaw Police Department SCUBA Teams assisted at the scene.
