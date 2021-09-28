GOSHEN — This Saturday, Lacasa Inc. will launch its first Elkhart River Challenge aimed at highlighting Elkhart County’s natural amenities while bringing awareness to the nonprofit’s efforts to increase home ownership and financial stability in the community.
Billed as the county’s first major kayak fundraiser connecting Goshen and Elkhart, the event, which is open to the public, includes both a 17.2-mile endurance race on the Elkhart River and a leisurely parade float for the event’s less competitive participants.
“We’ve been looking for a signature event that engages more people with our organization and that draws attention to the rich natural environment in Elkhart County,” Chris Kingsley, president and CEO of Lacasa Inc., a non-profit social service agency, said in a provided statement. “Many people know that we help families with financial education and home ownership. Now, hopefully, even more people will learn about us and join our mission.”
According to Sarah Snyder, director of marketing for Lacasa Inc., the endurance race will start with a 7 a.m. registration in the parking lot of Interra Credit Union in Goshen, which will also serve as the staging area for the race.
The race will then kick off at 8 a.m. with kayakers entering the Elkhart River and attempting to make the best time heading northwest into Elkhart and landing at Island Park. The competitor with the fastest time will win $2,000, while all race finishers will be entered into a drawing for $500.
As for the more easygoing of the event’s participants, corporate sponsors and the public can also choose to take part in a parade float from Elkhart’s Studebaker Park to Island Park in decorated kayaks and canoes.
“People don’t have to race the 17.2-mile course to participate,” Snyder said. “There is a shorter ‘parade float’ from Studebaker Park to Island Park in Elkhart, which will take less than an hour to complete.
“We’re hoping to launch that at around 10 a.m., which should in theory put everyone at Island Park at the noon to 1 p.m. range,” she added of the plan. “Obviously you can’t completely control that when people are on boats, but around noon to 1 p.m. is what we’re shooting for.”
According to Snyder, a festival-like atmosphere will be waiting for event participants once they reach Island Park, where there will be several food trucks, a radio station DJ and a beer garden to help finish out the event in style.
As for how participants will get back to their vehicles once the event has concluded, Snyder said that’s been taken care of as well.
“We have a canoe and kayak rental company called R.A.W. Outdoors that we’re using, and they’re going to help us out,” Snyder said. “They have a trailer, so they will be able to trailer the boats back, and then Centier Bank, they have a trolley, and so they’re letting us use that to get the participants back to where their cars are and to get their boats.”
A cost breakdown for Saturday’s event is as follows:
• Participation for those bringing their own kayak or canoe is $50 and includes a T-shirt
• Participation with kayak rental is $100 and includes a T-shirt
• Participation with canoe rental for two people is $140 and includes two T-shirts
“The overall goal, obviously, is for everyone to have fun, but also to help Lacasa continue with its mission,” Snyder added of the event. “So, every cent of the money we raise will go back to Lacasa and our programs, helping with family stability, neighborhood vitality, things like that.”
For more information about the upcoming event or to register, visit elkhartriverchallenge.org.
