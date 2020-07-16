“I can’t breathe!”
Black people have been uttering these words for more than 400 years in this land, yet they rarely penetrate white America’s hardened, indifferent, or easily distracted hearts. However, something different may be happening after the horrifying murder of George Floyd by police was caught on video. White people are awakening to the truth that Black lives too often don’t matter in our criminal justice system and elsewhere. As a result, the movement for change is growing. But will the white Christian church add its voice to the struggle?
The core of Christian faith, as Jesus taught, is not very complicated. We are to love God with all our heart, and love our neighbor as ourself. Yet questions arose early about who exactly are these neighbors we are to love (Luke 12:29). Are they our friends? Our tribe?
In example after example, the Gospels tell us the neighbor we are to be concerned about is the one outside the in-group (Luke 6:32); the one in most danger (Matthew 18:12); the one most marginalized (Matthew 25:40). Scripture’s good news is that those whose lives are most threatened are the ones most dear to God’s heart. Therefore, we show our love for both God and neighbor when we extend mercy and promote justice for these neighbors.
Yet much of the white church has a deep legacy of supporting systems of white supremacy. One such system is the criminal justice system. Having worked in it as a lawyer, I became well acquainted with how racial bias mixed with state-sanctioned violence permeates its every aspect. It is an arena prone toward cruelty and injustice toward Black and brown lives. It’s no wonder large swaths of communities of color have no faith in this system.
As America fesses up to this reality, it is incumbent upon those providing leadership in Elkhart County’s criminal justice system — every judge, prosecutor, police chief, sheriff and the elected officials who oversee them — to publicly articulate how they propose transforming the system they oversee. They need to demonstrate their seriousness about remaking a justice system that is free of racial bias and racial oppression. Silence and denial, the life-blood of white supremacy, won’t do.
We must also think beyond the current paradigm. We need advocates and innovators outside the system, particularly from oppressed communities, who can imagine new possibilities for how those called “to protect and to serve” can function. And they will need allies, from the white church and beyond.
Clearly, racism doesn’t only rule the criminal justice system. Race is also a telling factor in who lives and dies in our health care systems, whose homes exist near toxic waste sites, and who gets to attend well-funded schools. But the criminal justice system, which has long been about protecting white lives while subjugating people of color, must be remade without delay if freedom or equality is to have resonance in this country again.
I’m not a lawyer anymore; I’m a Christian pastor, in part because (to borrow the words of Michelle Alexander) the questions before us aren’t simply legal and political problems; they signal a profound need for a moral and spiritual awakening. They require a new spirit, a new kind of breath. One that is clear in its love for neighbor. One that will not be silent until all Black Americans can finally breathe in peace.
