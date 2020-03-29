Goshen police were called to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road at 1:43 p.m. Friday by store staff after customers reported a 16-year-old male was coughing and stating he had the coronavirus.
Police said the staff member told them the juvenile was alarming customers and asked that he be removed from the store. Police issued the juvenile a trespass warning.
ELKHART SHOOTING
Elkhart police are investigating the shooting of a 21-year-old man Friday night.
In a news release, police stated that they were called at 11:42 p.m. to 231 Larson Ave in regards to a person with a gunshot wound. Police said they found the victim with a non-life threatening wound to his ankle. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital.
Police said the victim told him an acquaintance of his shot him and then left the scene.
Police were continuing their investigation Saturday.
VANDALISM
• Anna McCann reported to Goshen police that Saturday her residence at 1029 Lantern Lane had been vandalized.
THEFTS
• Lori Zimmer reported to Goshen police Friday that the license plate from her 2002 Dodge Neon was stolen while the vehicle was at 634 Pringle Drive.
• Aaron Riegsecker, 217 S. 28th St., reported to Goshen police Friday that someone burglarized his home on March 23. There was no mention of what, if anything, was taken in the incident in the police report.
• Angie Pittman, 111 Winchester Court, told Goshen police that his wallet was stolen from his home Friday.
CRASHES
• Thomas K. Michael was transported to Goshen Hospital following a crash at 1:59 p.m. Friday.
Goshen police reported Michael was driving southwest on C.R. 22 (Middlebury Street) just inside the city limits when his vehicle went off the north side of the street and struck a sewer pipe and then a utility pole in front of 1150 Middlebury St.
Police said Michael was removed from his car by passersby and may have been experiencing a medical incident.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police officers reported they located a stolen plate out of Mishawaka on a 2000 Jeep parked at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road at 1:24 p.m. Saturday and that led to two arrests.
Police reported they found Samuel Kreider, 29, 116 Fawn Drive, Middlebury in the vehicle and arrested him on charges of possession of that stolen plate, possession of more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun that had the serial number scratched off, while he had no permit to carry a handgun.
Police also reported Ashley Bope, 30, 426 N. First St., Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of 28 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun. Both were transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Mortie Houshell, 419 Simonton St., Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road by Goshen police at 6:58 p.m. Saturday and then released pending a future court date
