GOSHEN — A jury is now in place to hear the trial of a Goshen man charged with murdering a Goshen College professor nearly a decade ago.
The jury selection process in the Winston Corbett case ended at about 6:15 p.m. Monday with 12 jurors plus alternates selected following several hours of questioning.
The trial is set to resume around 9 a.m. Tuesday with opening arguments from attorneys and witness testimony in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
Corbett, 25, is charged with murder and attempted murder. He is accused of killing James Miller and injuring Miller’s wife during a burglary at the couple’s home in Goshen in October 2011. Corbett was 16 years old at the time.
Jury selection for the trial came two years to the day after the case charging Corbett was filed.
