GOSHEN — A jury trial for a man accused of killing his roommate began on Monday.
Dustin McKee, 31, of Elkhart, is facing a murder charge, and felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Mckee is accused of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, following a disagreement at an Elkhart apartment house, 424 N. Michigan St.
Elkhart police first responded to a call about an argument between McKee and Lowe at the house around 7:50 p.m. There were no allegations of a fight, though the two had apparently drank alcohol, and they didn’t explain what the disagreement was about, police said in a probable cause affidavit in the case. The document adds the two agreed to stay in separate parts of that house for the rest of the night, and Lowe had agreed to move out of the apartment in two days.
About 90 minutes later, McKee called 911 and allegedly stated he shot Lowe. According to the affidavit, McKee allegedly told a dispatcher Lowe kept harassing him after police left the residence the first time, so he shot him multiple times, and then threw the gun into the yard.
When police arrived on the scene, McKee allegedly again told an officer he’d shot Lowe. He also allegedly made statements like he “didn’t want to do it” or that he “didn’t want it to happen,” according to the affidavit. Police also said McKee allegedly admitted he placed the handgun on the sidewalk where it was found during the response.
Lowe died in an apartment bedroom. As police investigated, the affidavit shows they collected five spent bullet shell casings in the room.
When interviewed by detectives, McKee allegedly said Lowe had forced himself into his bedroom before he shot him, according to the affidavit. As they investigated the room, police didn’t find apparent damage to the door, but that it was open while the knob was locked. Evidence also indicated the door was shut when Lowe was shot, the document shows.
Elkhart County Defense Attorney Jeffrey Majerek told the jury on Monday that he plans to claim self-defense in the case. The prosecution claims there are factual inconsistencies in McKee’s retelling of events.
Monday consisted of mostly jury selection, opening arguments, and a single witness took the stand.
Jessica Pickens, whose friend was living nearby at the time of the shooting, told the jury she was visiting her friend when she heard gunshots. She recalled five gunshots as she was entering her friend’s house, and said she did mention it to her friend, but acknowledged that she didn’t call emergency services because, “It’s something that I hear every day.” She said told the jury she thought the gunfire had come from the nearby park and not a neighboring home.
Pickens was the only witness available during Monday’s proceedings. The trial will continue Tuesday.