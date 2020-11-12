GOSHEN — A jury Thursday evening found Winston Corbett guilty of murder and attempted murder.
The verdict was read by Judge Michael Christofeno around 8:15 p.m. after the jury deliberated for a little more than two and a half hours.
Corbett, 25, is charged with murder and attempted murder, accused of killing Goshen College professor James Miller and critically injuring Miller’s wife, Linda, during a break-in at their home along Wildwood Court in October 2011.
Corbett was arrested seven years later in October 2018 after the investigation was revitalized by results of a private company’s genetic genealogical test on blood from the crime scene. The analysis pointed to Corbett’s family line. Detectives followed that lead until, according to statements at trial, they obtained Corbett’s DNA and matched it to DNA evidence collected during the investigation.
