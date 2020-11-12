MILFORD [mdash] Harriet Stichter, 89, of Milford, passed away Nov. 8, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was born in Elkhart, on July 23, 1931. She married Robert Stichter on Sept. 17, 1950. He preceded her in death Feb. 21, 2015. Harriet is survived by 10 children, 12 grandchildren and…