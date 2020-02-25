ALBION — A LaGrange man is now scheduled to go to trial in June on charges he killed former West Noble High School coach Chuck Schlemmer in a hit-and-run crash near Ligonier last summer.
Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer, during a hearing Feb. 14, set Ryan Gravit’s trial to begin June 8, court information shows.
Gravit, 45, faces a Level 3 felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash causing death and a Level 4 felony count of causing death while operating while intoxicated.
He was arrested during an investigation into the Aug. 16 crash. Noble County police said Gravit was driving a U-Haul van when he struck a bicycle Schlemmer was riding on River Road near C.R. 900 North. Gravit then allegedly drove away from the scene with a heavily damaged windshield. Police tracked him to Ligonier.
Schlemmer was initially taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne with severe injuries. He died Aug. 21 after his family took him off life support.
With the June trial date now set in Gravit’s case, the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office intends to push for a more strict sentence. Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Adam Mildred filed a motion Feb. 12 to add a habitual criminal offender designation to the more serious leaving the scene charge against Gravit, according to court information.
If he’s convicted, the status could result in an enhanced sentence that would add six to 20 years to the term Gravit would face.
Schlemmer taught social studies at West Noble for 24 years and coached cross country and track for 20 years. He retired from his coaching role in 2017 while continuing to teach.
