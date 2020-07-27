RESTON, VA. — RV wholesale shipments tracked by the RV Industry Association posted their best month in 2020 and the highest monthly total since October 2018 as deliveries to retailers reached 40,462 units in June, a 10.8% rise over the June 2019 total of 36,525 units.
The data from the RVIA shows towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 37,439 units for the month, a gain of 12.9% compared to last June’s total of 33,171 shipments. Motorhomes finished the month with 3,023 units, down 9.8% compared to the June 2019 total of 3,353 units.
For the year, RV wholesale shipments total 176,067 units, down 18.7% from 216,581 units at the mid-year point in 2019. Towable RVs stand at 159,059 units, off -16.8% while motorhomes have dropped -33.3% to 17,008 units.
Park Model RVs ended the month down -20.3% compared to last June with 310 shipments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.