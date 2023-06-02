GOSHEN — Ninety degree temperatures kept the drinks flowing and ice cream dripping at June's First Fridays in downtown Goshen.
Food trucks concentrated themselves on the north end of the closed-off portion of Main Street, just south of Lincoln Avenue. Further to the the south, many small businesses, community groups, artists and others had booths set up.
"We're hoping to have many customers," said Renetta Christner of Fused 508, which specializes in permanent jewelry (jewelry that is fused onto a person's body instead of latched or linked). Christner and co-owner Ashley Graber were set up in a booth along the west side of Main Street.
Performing in the heat was Goshen-based DES Dance Team, which staged just outside the Goshen Theater. Nearby on the Main Street Stage, Twisted Britches hosted its second annual pageant for children ages 3-11. A BMX bike show also drew onlookers as the 16th birthday celebration of First Fridays kept the downtown hopping with events.
To learn more, visit downtowngoshen.org/events.