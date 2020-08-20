GOSHEN — A federal judge has come down on the side of Johnson Controls over claims that pollution from the company’s former factory on East Monroe Street poses an ongoing danger to the health of nearby residents.
U.S. District Court Judge Jon DeGuilio issued his ruling earlier this month following a December 2019 bench trial.
The endangerment claim, filed in 2014 by a group of five Goshen residents who live in or own homes near the site at 1302 E. Monroe St., centers on the accusation that Johnson Controls Inc. and its predecessor, Penn Electric Switch Co., allowed dangerous chemicals such as trichloroethylene (TCE), a known carcinogen, to be released into the surrounding environment during a period spanning the late 1930s to the late 1990s, and that those chemicals continue to pose an “imminent and substantial endangerment” to the health of nearby residents.
Since 1996, Johnson Controls has participated in Indiana’s Voluntary Remediation Program, and has conducted a number of remedial activities at the site under the supervision of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the ruling notes.
According to IDEM, the department also approved a Remediation Work Plan for the property in November of 2001 in response to the environmental contamination findings, and has since been working with Johnson Controls on an ongoing basis to investigate and remediate the contamination at the site.
While acknowledging that contamination still exists on- and off-site, DeGuilio in his ruling noted that the plaintiffs were unable to show that the contamination presents an endangerment that is both imminent and substantial.
“The groundwater contamination does not pose a threat to the city well field, nor is there any non-speculative threat to drinking water through private wells or city waterlines. The contamination does not endanger the environment, either,” DeGuilio said. “As to vapor intrusion, any endangerment that may have existed has already been handled through the installation of vapor mitigation systems. Sampling data and other lines of evidence prove that those systems are successfully preventing any threat to health through exposure to vapors, just as they were meant to do, and just as they are counted on to do at many other sites.”
As such, DeGuilio indicated that he was satisfied with Johnson Controls' ongoing efforts to remediate the site, and ruled in the company’s favor.
"The Court concludes that the plaintiffs have not proven that the contamination may present an imminent and substantial endangerment to health or the environment," DeGuilio said. "The Court therefore finds in Johnson Controls' favor on the Plaintiffs' endangerment claim."
Fraser Engerman, director of Global Media Relations for Johnson Controls, issued the following statement in response to DeGuilio’s ruling.
“We are pleased the court agreed the former Johnson Controls property at 1302 E. Monroe, Goshen, Indiana does not present an endangerment to Goshen residents or the surrounding environment,” Engerman said. “Johnson Controls will continue with its longstanding commitment to the Goshen community to complete its ongoing remediation and restoration of the site under the direct oversight of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
“Since 1991, Johnson Controls has already spent well over $17 million to reduce site contamination,” Engerman added. “In cooperation with IDEM, Johnson Controls is currently implementing cutting-edge remedial technologies to help us achieve cleanup goals expeditiously. The entire property will be seeded with grass in 2021 following further on-site remedial work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.