GOSHEN — A South Bend teenager accused of murder will have to wait to learn the verdict from his trial.
Testimony and arguments ended Tuesday after the two-day bench trial in the case against Alphonso James III in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
James, 15, is charged as an adult with murder, accused of shooting and killing Jaren Minies, 18, in a car along South 10th Street in Elkhart in September 2018. James was 13 years old at the time.
James, as attorneys took a self-defense approach, took the stand to testify on his behalf. He recounted under questioning that the incident unfolded as part of a deal where James would trade a gun to Minies in exchange for an Xbox video game console and $40. But James didn’t bring the gun to the meeting, claiming he instead intended to purchase the console from Minies with cash.
James testified Minies had a gun pointed at him as they sat in the back of a car with two other people sitting up front. He said he was scared in the moment, the two tussled, he got out of the car and then fired a gun back into it before fleeing the scene.
“I was afraid, and my adrenaline was rushing,” James said. “I’m just trying to get him off me.”
Prosecutor Vicki Becker argued the evidence didn’t match the story.
Becker suggested James secretly carried a gun — one different than he was expected to trade — to the deal, and he wanted the 10 mm handgun Minies had. She said Minies was shot seven times out of at least nine bullet casings that were found at the scene. Eight of the casings came from a semi-automatic handgun, most of them found in the car. A ninth casing found outside the car matched the type of bullet from Minies’ gun, suggesting James had fired that gun as well.
“The defendant’s story holds no weight,” Becker said.
After arguments concluded, Judge Michael Christofeno announced he is taking the case under advisement so he could deliberate the facts. He said he would reach a decision in a “timely manner” under state law.
