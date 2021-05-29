GOSHEN — A Goshen woman who for the past year has been butting heads with the city over the many signs filling her front yard has now been ordered to remove or reduce the number of those signs in order to bring the display into compliance with city code.
The court ruling, signed by Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno on Wednesday, is the result of a lawsuit filed by the city Nov. 20 against Lori Arnold, who has lived in her 615 S. Main St. house for more than 20 years.
Wednesday’s ruling gave Arnold three days to remove or significantly reduce the number and size of the signs displayed in her front yard, after which she will face fines for noncompliance.
Arnold first began placing her many yard signs back in June of 2020 as a response to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that rose up nationally after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis in May.
Arnold, who considers herself an Independent, said she stayed up nights watching unrest unfold, including coverage of rioting and looting, on TV news programs. She expected the demonstrations to end after a couple days, but they continued on for weeks.
Feeling moved to act, Arnold decided to put out a Blue Lives Matter sign in support of the nation’s police. Additional signs would soon follow, with later signs expressing opposition to the Black Lives Matter organization, support for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and support for the re-election of President Donald Trump.
THE LAWSUIT
Arnold’s seemingly ever-evolving display has resulted in no small amount of confrontation and discourse over the past year, ultimately resulting in the city filing suit against Arnold last November.
Filed in Elkhart Circuit Court, the lawsuit accused Arnold of having violated several sections of the city’s zoning ordinance, one of which is Article V, Section 5100.3.A.1, which states that the maximum aggregate area for all signs on a zoning lot, regardless of sign type, shall be no greater than eight square feet.
Also listed as having been violated is Article V, Section 5100.3.A.3, which states that all signs must be located entirely on private property — out of the city’s right of way — and meet required setbacks.
Rounding out the listed violations are Article V, Section 5100.3.A.2 and Article II, Section 2110, which note that ground signs in excess of three feet in height are not permitted.
In response to the violations, the city requested the court enter a permanent injunction against Arnold requiring that she: remove any and all signs placed in the public right of way in front of her home; remove any other signs necessary to comply with the maximum aggregate area of eight square feet for all signs on the property; and remove any ground signs in excess of three feet in height or otherwise reduce the height of those signs.
The lawsuit also noted that should Arnold fail to abide by the injunction, she could potentially be fined up to $2,500 per day for each violation of the city’s zoning ordinance.
WEDNESDAY’S RULING
In his ruling Wednesday, Christofeno indicated that the city has been able to provide the court with compelling evidence that Arnold, in the months following the November lawsuit’s filing, has continued to maintain her sign display in violation of city code.
“It is clear from the designated evidence that the multiple ground signs on the Defendants’ real estate exceed the allowed aggregate area of eight square feet,” Christofeno wrote in his ruling. “It is also ascertained from reviewing the photograph exhibits that there are signs on the real estate that exceed three feet in height. No evidence to the contrary was presented.”
As such, Christofeno ordered Arnold to remove the signs on her property as necessary to bring the display into compliance with the city’s zoning ordinance within three days of his ruling. He also ruled that Arnold is banned from placing or permitting others to place signs on her property that violate the city’s zoning ordinance moving forward.
In concluding his ruling, Christofeno noted that he has set a court hearing for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10 to discuss the matter of damages related to the city’s request that Arnold be fined in an amount deemed appropriate for her continued and ongoing violation of the city’s zoning ordinance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.