GOSHEN — Hit with nearly the maximum sentence, a 16-year-old South Bend boy is looking at the potential to spend most of his adult life in prison for murder.
Two pictures of Alphonso James III were painted during his hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday. One showed him as a youth coming from a rough upbringing, the son of a shooting victim, who got in over his head. The other showed him as a child prone to criminal behavior, acting on a “depraved instinct,” who glorified guns and had set out to rob the victim.
Judge Michael Christofeno sided with the latter picture while sentencing James to 63 years in prison. The decision came after Christofeno convicted him on a murder charge Dec. 16 as the outcome from a two-day bench trial held last September.
James was accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Jaren Minies in a car along South 10th Street in September 2018 when James was 13 years old. Evidence at trial indicated James intended to rob Minies of a handgun under the guise of setting up a deal to trade a gun for an Xbox video game console. James’ attorneys argued he’d acted in self-defense.
After the shooting, James had fled to Ithaca, New York, where he was later arrested for his involvement in a gang assault that almost killed a man. He was extradited back to Indiana, went through the Juvenile Court system and was charged as an adult in August 2019.
The murder and the subsequent case in New York were neither the first nor last case against James as Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker argued, in pushing for the maximum sentence, he has a history of criminal behavior in his short life.
“There is no place where we can be safe from him unless he is locked up,” Becker said. “He is one of the worst of the worst.”
Earlier in the hearing, she had described how the phrase “depraved instinct” applied to James more than many other cases she’d seen.
The victim’s family, appearing at the hearing via web video from a different location, sobbed while recounting Minies’ death, as well as what they described as a brilliant smile and charismatic personality.
“It’s hard to think of him in the past tense because he is my baby,” said April Canady, Minies’ mother.
Canady said Minies had called her after he was shot, and though she heard something wrong with his voice, she said she didn’t go to him because she wanted to teach a parental lesson. She found out he was dead a short time later, and has been consumed with regret and pain from the loss of her son.
“I have to live with not being there. When he called when he knew, I could hear it in his voice, when he knew something was not right. I have to live with not being there for him,” Canady said.
Her sister, Jennifer Canady, spoke of the anger she feels from the injustice of Minies’ death and of such violence in general.
“I have so much to say, but it’s not going to bring Jaren back,” Jennifer Canday said. “He didn’t deserve to leave this world by the hands of someone else.”
James’ mother, Paris Rodgers, testified the boy’s father died when he was 4 years old, leaving James without a stable male role model through his formative years. She also said James was a boy at the time of the shooting; a kid who tended to gravitate toward older people.
“He’s a beautiful kid. When he’s good, he good. And it hurts that I can’t see my son every day,” said Paris Rodgers.
James’ attorney, Christopher Crawford, carried the youth argument forward as he sought leniency for the teen. He pointed out James has become more focused on his education since he was jailed in 2019.
Crawford had filed a request a month ago to seek an alternative sentence to not have James incarcerated as an adult as part of his sentence.
Becker opposed the move, saying it wouldn’t be an appropriate sentence for the charge.
During her statements, in pushing for the maximum sentence, Becker refuted the arguments that James should get a lighter sentence because of his youth. She argued that children, though their brains are still developing, can appreciate concepts of right and wrong.
“Making the argument that he is just a poor wayward kid has no credibility,” Becker said.
She went through James’ history, juvenile cases where he’d been adjudicated for resisting law enforcement and absconding from house arrest in St. Joseph County. She pointed out that when James cut off his ankle monitor to escape home detention is when he traveled to Elkhart and shot Minies. She also noted the shooting came during a robbery for which James was not charged, and that James was charged last June with a felony count of battery by bodily waste for allegedly throwing urine on a corrections officer at the Elkhart County Jail. Christofeno later indicated James also faces rape accusations in a juvenile criminal case in St. Joseph County.
James apologized to Rodgers for killing Minies as he sought leniency and another chance from the court.
“I’m very sorry for everything. I know you probably don’t want to believe a word that I’m saying,” James said. “And with honest and truly words, I would go back and change everything.”
Christofeno took the apology and other factors under consideration. In his decision, he denied Crawford’s request for alternative placement and proceeded to sentence James as an adult.
“Your behavior is heinous, callous and depraved. It is too late for me to do anything to protect Jaren Minies from you. It is not too late for me to protect the community from you. And my sentence will so do that,” Christofeno said.
He ordered a 55-year prison sentence and enhanced it by eight years due to aggravating circumstances. The judge also appointed a public attorney to serve as James’ counsel for appealing the conviction and sentence.
James is due back in court Thursday for a hearing on the battery charge.
HEARING UPDATE
Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court on Thursday.
Among them, convicted murderer Winston Corbett returned to discuss his finances for undergoing the appeal process in his case.
The 25-year-old’s attorney, Peter Britton, wanting to straighten up the record, said he learned Corbett has more money in his checking account than he initially indicated when a public attorney was appointed to begin working on Corbett’s appeal last month.
When asked, Britton estimated the cost to hire a private attorney for an appeal could still cost more than the funds Corbett has saved. Corbett said he thought there was approximately $9,000 in the account currently.
Christofeno said he won’t hold the new information against Britton or Corbett, and that he didn’t believe they tried to misrepresent the situation.
Corbett was sentenced to 115 years in prison Dec. 28, more than a month after he was convicted at trial on murder and attempted murder charges. He was accused of stabbing and killing Goshen College professor James Miller and of stabbing Miller’s wife Linda dozens of times after breaking into their home in October 2011.
In appointing an appellate attorney for Corbett, Christofeno said the move will cost the court an estimated $4,000. He didn’t revoke the appointment, but ordered Corbett to instead reimburse the county the $4,000 for the service. And if Corbett decides to hire a private attorney, Christofeno encouraged him to decide sooner rather than later.
