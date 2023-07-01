JRM branches out a new location in Goshen

GOSHEN — JRM or Jamaican Relief Ministries opened a new location at 710 W. Lincoln Ave., in Linway Plaza.
JRM was only located in South Carolina, but recently opened its doors in Goshen. Leann Kuhn is the store manager at this new facility and explained how she got involved with the organization.
She explained that she has served the organization for many years first as an “auntie” at their Little Miracles Children’s Home and now as a store manager in Goshen. Through her time with them she learned their purpose.
“The original purpose is to provide funds to support Jamaican Relief Ministries, so all our profit would go to that,” Kuhn said. “In addition, we would also like to impact the community around us through our employees.”
She expressed that through their grand opening event on June 16 they were able to share this purpose and mission with the community through a variety of activities.
“We fed approximately 150 people,” she said. “There was a decent amount of people that came outside of the time we served the food. We had a giveaway, we served lunch, we gave out coupons, and we had some former JRM staff there as well as a board member.”
Kuhn stated that the event showed her how supportive the community is, and she was very thankful to be able to experience so much support to help the organization and its mission.
“It meant a lot to receive such a big support from the community to help us continue our work in Jamaica, keeping families together and take care of children in need,” she said. “Not only did the customers show their support but the donors as well. We have been so blessed and thankful for all the generous donors who help families and children in Jamaica as well as the homeless and less fortunate in our community.”
Outside of this event there have been several partnerships already formed with JRM and the community.
“We love partnering with different areas from the community,” she said. “Several of the ways we have been able to partner here is we have been able to partner with Corvilla (an organization for developmental and intellectual disabilities) and provide work experiences for their clients and through that if there is a client that does really well, we can hire them.”
Other partnerships include Elkhart County Special Education Cooperative; clothes that rotate out and are gently used get donated to The Window; and hard goods, such as furniture, get donated to First Light Mission.
Kuhn explained that they sell a variety of items.
“We sell furniture, kitchen items, decor, kid’s toys, puzzles, games, baby items, linen, shoes, purses, bags, carpets, also media things like records, DVDs, VCRs, electronics. Occasionally, we have tools, pet supplies, camping things,” Kuhn said. “We don’t sell box TVs, pianos, or organs.”
Everything that is sold at JRM has been donated to the organization, whether that is from a businesses or individuals. However, she shared that majority of donations come from individuals in the community.
Those who would like to get involved can do so in several ways. Kuhn explained that those who wish to donate items can drive around to the back of the store during business hours and an associate will assist them; people can call the store number to volunteer in house. People who want to volunteer in the ministry on the field in Jamaica can go to JRM’s website at jamaicarm.org/ where there are options to volunteer or donate.
“I would tell them to think about and pray about what God is calling you to. You can look at each specific options and look at what your skill sets are, what you enjoy doing and see what would be the best fit for you,” Kuhn said.
For more information, call 574-971-5497, email goshenmanager@jrmstores.com or visit www.jamaicarm.org.