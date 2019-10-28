GOSHEN — Two Goshen College seniors, Abby King and Gabe Miller, are among the 10 finalists who will participate in the 33rd annual Thomas R. Keating writing competition Friday and Saturday in Indianapolis.
King, a journalism major from Lancaster, Pa., and Miller, a sustainable food systems and journalism major from Goshen, each submitted two published articles as part of their contest application. Forty-two students from colleges and universities around the state entered their work, and a panel of judges chose the 10 finalists.
This is the first time Goshen College is represented among the finalists.
The contest, sponsored by the Indianapolis Press Club Foundation, invites the 10 students to write a feature story on deadline. They have five hours to report and write about a topic provided to them that day. The top prize is $3,000.
“We are so pleased to have Abby and Gabe represent Goshen College at the Keating competition,” said Duane Stoltzfus, chair of the communication department and adviser to The Goshen College Record. “Even though they come from a small school, they're both formidable feature writers. More than anything, though, we hope it's a fun and memorable weekend as they write stories on deadline and learn to know a talented group of young journalists.”
The other finalists this year are from Indiana University, Ball State, University of Notre Dame and Franklin College.
