GOSHEN — A previously delayed closure of Johnston Street will begin Tuesday following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
During their meeting Monday afternoon, the board’s members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to close a section of Johnston Street for five days beginning Tuesday in order to allow for the installation of a new sewer tap for the Green Oaks Assisted Living site development.
The board had originally approved closure of the road beginning Sept. 19 and running through Sept. 23, with alternate closure dates of Sept. 26-30, though the project ran into delays which ultimately pushed the work into October, Sailor explained.
“Johnston Street, we brought this before the board sometime back, and because of work we were doing at Wilden Avenue, and then issues they had on-site with their contractors, they were not able to initiate the work,” Sailor told the board. “Last week the concern was they may have to dewater. They went out and performed a test pit this morning and do not believe they need to do significant dewatering.
“So, they want to proceed now with the closure of Johnston Street, just west of Woodridge Court, from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15,” Sailor added of the plan. “And they will use the detour via Main Street, Wilden Avenue, Michigan Avenue, and are required to have the appropriate traffic control.”
The requested closure was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board:
• Approved the promotion of Austin Everage from the rank of sergeant to the rank of lieutenant with the Goshen Police Department retroactive to Sept. 7.
• Approved an agreement with Koorsen Fire and Security regarding a five-year FCD Hydro sprinkler system inspection. Koorsen will be paid $495 for this one-time service.
• Approved an agreement with Cummins Sales and Service Inc. for maintenance of generators on multiple city sites. Cummins will be paid $26,789 for the services.
• Approved an agreement with Abonmarche Consultants Inc, for the expansion of services of a drainage study on the Keaffaber property located between Berkey Avenue and Ind. 119 to include the Humbarger and Pollock property at an additional cost of $6,500.
• Approved an agreement with The Davenport Group USA Ltd for software implementation services. The company will be paid an hourly rate not to exceed $6,696 total for the services.