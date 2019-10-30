Joe Bonamassa has played at some of the world’s most prestigious concert venues, including Radio City Music Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Greek Theatre and Ryman Auditorium.
As proud as he is of those career highlights, Bonamassa is similarly looking forward to returning to the Morris Performing Arts Center Nov. 5.
“We love South Bend,” Bonamassa said in a phone interview about an hour before he took the stage for a show in Bakersfield, California. “Indiana has always been good to me. Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, South Bend. I love playing your fine town.”
Bonamassa and his band performed for the first time at another legendary performing arts center when they played at Australia’s Sydney Opera House in 2016.
Bonamassa records all of his live concerts, and the Australian show was so special that it was released on CD, double vinyl and digitally — “Live at the Sydney Opera House” — Oct. 25.
“We did that a while back, but it is finally coming out,” the two-time Grammy-nominated blues-rock guitarist said. “It’s very cool. I am definitely looking forward to people hearing it. It was a good experience. We loved it. It is iconic in so many ways.”
The show was recorded during the tour supporting his 2016 album “Blues of Desperation.” Last year, Bonamassa dropped the studio album “Redemption,” which became his 21st record to top the Billboard blues chart.
In addition to his successful solo career, Bonamassa has made three studio albums with blues singer Beth Hart, four albums with hard-rock supergroup Black Country Communion and three albums with his jazz-funk side project Rock Candy Funk Party.
Bonamassa said there is nothing on the books with Hart but he will be going into the studio with Rock Candy Funk Party in December, will be working on a new solo album for next year and plans on going back into the studio with Black Country Communion in the winter of 2021.
Earlier this year, Bonamassa began hosting “Different Shades of Blue with Joe Bonamassa,” a weekly radio show on SiriusXM’s Bluesville channel.
“I just really enjoy hosting the radio show,” he said. “I enjoy being a character and playing the music that I like. I’ve done about 75 episodes so far. You know, they haven’t fired me yet.”
Bonamassa said he records the show in a studio in Los Angeles or, if he is on the road, backstage at whatever venue he is playing that night. He said he may even be recording one while he is in South Bend.
Bonamassa likes to keep himself busy by constantly touring but he doesn’t believe his work ethic is anything out of the ordinary.
“We only do 100 shows a year,” he says. “It’s not an overly large amount of shows. It just takes a couple hundred days to complete, you know.”
Bonamassa will be performing with the same band — Michael Rhodes (bass guitar), Reese Wynans (keyboards), Paulie Cerra (sax) and Lee Thornburg (trumpet), with Juanita Tippins and Jade MacRae on backing vocals — that he had when he played at the Morris in 2016, with one exception; Lamar Carter will replace Anton Fig on drums.
“He is still in the band but he’s injured,” Bonamassa said of Fig. “He broke his foot. He is out until January. He slipped and fell. Not good at all.”
Bonamassa has a collection of around 400 guitars and related gear, some of which he takes on the road with him.
“I collect vintage guitars,” he said as he noodled around on one such guitar throughout the interview. “I collect Fender and Gibson solid bodies made between 1950 and 1964 or 1965.”
Bonamassa has kept the blues alive for new generations and accordingly also runs a nonprofit organization called Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, which furthers music education by funding scholarships and providing music education resources to schools in need.
“We’re raising money and we’re giving money away,” Bonamassa said. “It’s been a real labor of love for us.”
