WARSAW — In an effort to employ Northern Indiana, Northern Indiana Workforce Board’s WorkOne will host a job fair in Kosciusko County.
The Job Fair will be take place Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ivy Tech Warsaw, 2545 Silveus Crossing, a news release stated.
Seven different employers will be in attendance with several positions available. For more information, contact Lorna Shively LShively@GoToWorkOne.com or at 574-807-4740.
The WorkOne Centers are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays
No-Cost Employment Services include:
- Obtain job search and re-employment help, including resume review, interviewing practice, and more
- Information on career training opportunities
- apprenticeship programs
- Free in person or online workshops to help individuals learn beneficial skills to help participants get hired
- Visit www.GoToWorkOne.com to view workshop calendar.
- Receive telephone assistance from DWD’s Unemployment Insurance Unit
The local WorkOne Centers are not able to resolve unemployment claim issues. The resolution of claim issues is handled through the Department of Workforce Development via https://www.unemployment.in.gov or by calling 1-800-891-6499.