Joanna King selected to fill local statehouse vacancy

GOSHEN — Local businesswoman and Middlebury school board member Joanna King will take her place as Elkhart County’s next state representative.
King was chosen to fill the Indiana House’s District 49 seat during a Republican Party caucus in Goshen Tuesday night. She won on the fourth ballot. Now, she’ll step into the role once held by Christy Stutzman of Middlebury, who decided to resign last month, and who had nominated King to be her successor.
“More than anything, I know you people care very passionately about Elkhart County. And I do too,” King told the caucus after the result was announced.
She was among four candidates who appealed to Republicans for their votes at the caucus, held at the Goshen VFW post along West Pike Street. The roster included former state representative Wes Culver, who Stutzman succeeded in 2018; business owner Mike Jacka of Middlebury; and Jason Obendorf.
Before balloting started, each candidate spoke at the caucus, which was also streamed live on Facebook, to make a pitch for why they should be selected to fill the seat. King said she was honored and humbled that Stutzman encouraged her to take her place.
King talked up her role on the Middlebury school board, saying since she was asked to join 14 years ago, she’s been involved in keeping taxes from going up. She said the school corporation is the only local one that hasn’t held a referendum.
“We worked very hard at making sure we still provide a great education for all children,” King said.
Describing herself as a lifelong learner, she also reminded the caucus she has started multiple businesses while raising a family.
“As a small business owner, I have been a problem-solver since day one,” she said.
King’s businesses include JoJo’s Pretzels in Goshen and Shipshewana, as well as the Cinnamon Stick in Middlebury. She’s also served on the boards of several local organizations.
As the new District 49 representative, King will head to the Indiana General Assembly when the 2021 session begins in January. She took a shot at joining the Legislature in 2016 when she went up against Blake Doriot for his District 12 state Senate seat, but lost to him in the primary election that May.
Tuesday night, King outlasted her three competitors during the caucus about an hour and 15 minutes after it started. Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer, who led the caucus, said 35 people had signed in to vote at the event. That meant a candidate would need 18 votes to win, he said.
By the third ballot, King and Culver were the last candidates standing, tied at 17 votes each, with Hupfer saying an elector didn’t cast a vote. Reluctant to cast the tie-breaker, Hupfer sent the caucus into a fourth ballot.
He returned minutes later, announcing King the winner without releasing the final vote division.
The caucus was called after Stutzman announced Nov. 24 she decided to resign from the General Assembly instead of beginning her second term in the House. She had won re-election three weeks prior.
In the announcement, Stutzman said she needed to spend more time with the family’s business after they and their business partners purchased the former Amish Acres and transformed it into The Barns at Nappanee.
King, meanwhile, had also won re-election to the Middlebury school board in November.
The District 49 seat she’ll hold covers a large portion of northeastern Elkhart County, with Goshen, Middlebury and a slice of Millersburg within its boundaries.
