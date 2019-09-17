JIMTOWN — Recent complaints by three families and a local atheist group regarding alleged separation of church and state violations at Jimtown High School, part of Baugo Community Schools in Elkhart County, resulted in a formal response by the school corporation Monday afternoon.
Central to the issue is a recent post on the website of the Northern Indiana Atheists, a South Bend-based nonprofit established to fight state/church violations on a local level and defend the rights of atheists and other marginalized communities across northern Indiana, according to the group.
According to the post, NIA joined three families in making a formal complaint to the Freedom From Religion Foundation about multiple alleged state/church violations perpetrated by Jimtown High School, and more specifically, a teacher at the high school, Mike Hosinski.
“According to our complaints, Mike Hosinski has a history of state/church violations at Jimtown High School that has ranged from his teaching topics to his classroom decor,” the post states. “His classroom is full of religious propaganda, The 10 Commandments movie replica, anti-liberal posters, pro-Republican posters, anti-choice posters, and worse. On top of that, the school itself has religious murals, walls dedicated to inspirational Christian quotes, and a prominent Fellowship of Christian Students/Athletes display in their halls. All this overwhelmingly gives the appearance that the public high school promotes Christianity unabashedly.”
POLITICS AN ISSUE
Most recently, the post indicates that the NIA received a complaint through the organization’s website indicating that on Aug. 16, 2019, Hosinski allegedly told his World Civilizations class that “Hillary and Obama are criminals, President Donald Trump is great, and Democrats are liars.”
The post goes on to accuse Jimtown High School administrators of being complicit in the indoctrination of students by the “overtly Christian atmosphere” they’ve fostered at the school.
“Hosinski has gotten away with years of indoctrinating students with hateful messages because Jimtown High School and Baugo Community Schools have allowed him to,” the post concludes. “If you agree with NIA and the families at Jimtown High School that these violations should be remedied, please contact the Baugo Community School Board and Jimtown High School administrators and let them know.”
Calls to Hosinski and members of the Baugo school board Monday seeking comment were directed to Baugo Community Schools Superintendent Byron Sanders, who later that afternoon issued a statement on the school corporation’s behalf.
In the statement, Sanders noted that the allegations against Hosinski had been taken seriously, and following an investigation, it was discovered that there were materials found in Hosinski’s classroom that could have been interpreted as bias.
“They were provided by students in an effort to contribute to an orderly, systematic classroom discussion protocol that has been used in this classroom,” Sanders said of the materials in question. “In compliance with board policy, however, any materials that could advance partisan political or religious views were removed.”
The statement went on to note that efforts will continue throughout the school corporation to ensure that teaching techniques do not violate civil liberties moving forward and a clear separation between church and state is honored.
“Baugo Community Schools recognizes the dignity and rights of all of our students and will exercise great care to afford them their civil rights,” the statement concludes.
Sanders did not comment on whether Hosinski will face any formal action as a result of the incident, as the school corporation does not comment on human resource issues.
Responding to Sanders’ statement Monday evening, the NIA posted the following statement on the organization’s Facebook page:
“Northern Indiana Atheists (NIA) commends the administration of Baugo Community Schools for taking action against the Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski for violating the civil rights of students. NIA also thanks all those who came forward to make their voices heard about decades of rights violations and the public trust violations. We appreciate you standing up for current and future families at Baugo Community Schools. We thank Baugo Community Schools for their commitment to ensure a clear separation between church and state.”
