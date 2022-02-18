FORT WAYNE — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend received a donation of $21,868 during a check presentation ceremony from Congregation Achduth Vesholom and the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne Tuesday. The proceeds will go entirely to aid Afghan refugees as they are resettled in Fort Wayne, according to a statement from Catholic Charities.
“In Jewish life it is a holy obligation for us to love the stranger as ourselves, and we understand this as the central principle of the Torah, our holy scriptures,” says Rabbi Meir Bargeron of Congregation Achduth Vesholom. “The Jewish people have been counted among refugee populations of the world in every age, so it is a privilege to help our new Afghan neighbors as they settle in Fort Wayne.”
“It can be hard to see God’s blessings amid a humanitarian crisis, but the solidarity from brothers and sisters of all denominations has been unbelievable,” says Catholic Charities CEO Dan Florin. “We are so thankful to Congregation Achduth Vesholom and the Jewish Federation for supporting these families.”
“As a people dedicated to living our Jewish values, we are committed and obligated to help the stranger in our midst and to Tikkun Olam, which in Hebrew means, ‘to repair the world,’” Jewish Federation President Dr. Scott Salon said. “The size of the Fort Wayne Jewish community is small numerically, but our compassion is not.”
“Most of the Jewish members of our community are supportive of both Jewish communal institutions, and to ensure the contribution we would be sending to Catholic Charities for their humanitarian mission to resettle Afghan refugees, the JFFW pledged an initial amount equal to the fundraising goal that was set,” Salon added. “The congregation’s Board then voted to set a goal of double the original. The revised goal was not only achieved but surpassed by the conclusion of the campaign. We are very proud of our community’s generosity.”
The fundraising campaign was co-chaired by Jewish Federation Executive Director Jaki Schreier and Bobbie Golani representing Congregation Achduth Vesholom. The Social Action committee of the congregation, chaired by Rena Black, spearheaded the creation of the campaign.
