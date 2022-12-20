GOSHEN — Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman has announced his bid to run for re-election in 2023.
Stutsman, a Democrat, made the announcement in a statement provided to local media outlets Tuesday afternoon. The 2023 city primary election is scheduled for May 2 and the municipal general election is set for Nov. 7.
“When I ran for Mayor of Goshen eight years ago, I did so with the commitment to ‘respect the City’s past and strengthen our future’ by using my business and government experience, my community-based vision and my collaborative skills to create more opportunities and enhance our quality of life,” Stutsman said in beginning his statement. “In partnership with residents, businesses, educators, non-profit organizations, local and state elected officials and hardworking City employees, we have made great strides in growing and improving Goshen.
“Based on that record of accomplishment and with the optimism that the City of Goshen is poised for even greater success, today I announce my candidacy for a third term as Goshen’s Mayor,” he added. “Our community has accomplished much during the past eight years, reaching new milestones in economic growth, environmental resilience and social progress — all while overcoming natural disasters, public safety emergencies and a global pandemic. Working together, we have met every challenge with innovative ideas and effective solutions. And we have firmly established Goshen as a model for other cities to follow.”
Stutsman is currently in his second four-year term as Goshen mayor, having run unopposed for the position in 2019 after his opponent, Republican Terry Snyder, 77, died unexpectedly just weeks before the May 7 primary election.
For his first four-year term as mayor, Stutsman bested Republican challenger and former Goshen Civil Engineer Mary Cripe to secure the seat back in November of 2015. With his win, he replaced longtime Mayor Allan Kauffman, also a Democrat, who had decided not to run for re-election after controlling the mayor’s office since 1997.
Prior to his time as mayor, Stutsman served eight consecutive years as an at-large Goshen City Council member, having first been elected to the council in 2007. He secured his second four-year term on the council in 2011.
“As we conclude 2022, we enter an election year for all local elected officials in the City of Goshen,” Stutsman continued. “It has been the honor of my life to serve the Maple City; being Mayor has also been a great privilege and learning experience. The friendships I’ve made and the knowledge I’ve gained will help guide me in all my future endeavors, re-elected or not.”
In making his announcement Tuesday, Stutsman pledged to continue his ongoing commitment to the city, highlighting seven areas in particular. Those included:
• Implementing smart and sustainable fiscal management of city operations;
• Keeping the community safe by providing the police and fire departments with adequate resources;
• Supporting existing and new business opportunities and living-wage jobs;
• Supporting the city’s neighborhoods and helping them meet their unique needs;
• Listening to and serving all of Goshen with an open mind and an inclusive heart;
• Leaving divisive politics out of leadership and important decisions; and
• Leaving the city better and stronger than the year before.
“In just a couple of weeks, 2023 will be the start of my eighth year as mayor of Goshen. While public office can be stressful at times, it is also rewarding. My love of my hometown, as well as my interest in serving others, grows and deepens with each passing year,” Stutsman said. “During my years in elective office, I’ve had the privilege of working with different City Councils. I’ve valued serving alongside each of the elected officials, even when we disagreed. I believe that we have accomplished much together, and when we have disagreed, we have done so respectfully and have always come back together to address the next issue. This is what allows us to keep representing all residents of Goshen. And this is what keeps me energized to be part of our local government, working for Goshen.
“I’m proud of all we’ve achieved together, and I’m determined to do my part to continue this momentum,” he added. “As a community, together, we’ve taken positive steps in celebrating diversity, growing neighborhoods, strengthening businesses, adding biking and hiking trails and parks, protecting the environment and enhancing public safety. I’m confident we can achieve even more over the next four years and beyond.”
In concluding his statement, Stutsman thanked his spouse, Maija, and two children, Boden and Pippin, for their support during his time in office.
Stutsman is a 1996 graduate of Goshen High School and a 2000 graduate of Butler University in Indianapolis.