Jenkins: 'Together' a theme for Nappanee

NAPPANEE — Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins gave his annual State of the City address to the council Tuesday evening.
“As we enter 2022, I would like to challenge all of us to persevere with patience, the course set before us,” he said. “The past two years have definitely tired our patience, strained relationships, and threatened both our physical and emotional well being. As we continue to weather this once-in-a-century pandemic, reflect on 2021 and look forward to 2022, I want us to focus on what we have accomplished and will accomplish TOGETHER.”
“Together” was the theme of his address.
“Nothing defines Nappanee more than our resilience,” he said. “When faced with challenges Nappanee businesses and residents rise to the challenge each and every time. This sense of “togetherness” is what knits us together and propels us forward to something better.”
The mayor said along with the clerk-treasurer and the council the city continues to maintain balanced budgets. He said since 2016 the combined fund balances of the three largest tax supported funds (general, motor vehicle highway and parks) have increased over $6,000,000 while combined tax rates for the same funds decreased from 1.62% to 1.45%.
“As we look forward to 2022 we are financially set to invest in some exciting capital improvements,” he said.
He mentioned that 2021 was a year of transition for a few city departments as long time Chief of EMS Jim Sumpter, retired. Sumpter oversaw the growth of the EMS department and was instrumental to moving Nappanee to a full-time paramedic service. With Sumpter’s retirement and the ongoing process of merging the fire and EMS departments Don Lehman moved into the role of full-time fire chief with Steve Heckathorn continuing as assistant chief, overseeing the EMS department. As Lehman moved to fire, Todd Nunemaker was hired as new city planner.
Residential construction in 2021 represented $6,000,000 in new assessed value while commercial construction represented $21,500,000 in new assessed value. He said together with the downtown businesses and local residents the water department completed the installation of new water mains along US 6 W, Ind. 19, west Centennial and North Locke Street.
There’s also a new water tower being constructed near the airport. Together with residents along Woodview Drive the street department continues plans for reconstruction of that road from State Road 19 to Oakland Avenue. Together with Beacon Health, the mayor said they were pleased to have a new state-of-the-art medical clinic across from the high school.
In 2021 Nappanee welcomed new local businesses Hoosier Coatings, Thingamabaubles and Three Little Birds and saw the expansion of Showalter RV as they watch for the expansion of InTech Trailers and Neighbors Mercantile. Residential construction and new subdivisions continue in Nappanee.
Together with the park department Nappanee is constructing permanent restroom facilities in several parks and South Park is in the process of a complete renovation, Jenkins said, and with private industry the city was able to improve its critical power and communications infrastructure.
“As we enter an era where connectivity and reliability are not just a luxury but a necessity, we have worked on strengthening our relationships with these companies to provide better internet access and more reliable power to both businesses and residents,” he said.
Together with several key partners in education, healthcare, faith and non-profit organizations, the Mental Health Task Force continues to bring awareness and education to the community about the importance of emotional well being to our overall health. Together with the Federal Railroad Administration, we continue to work on improving the safety of the rail crossings in Nappanee. Together with our regional partners, the South-Bend-Elkhart regional Partnership recently received an additional $50,000,000 grant from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, also known as READI.
“Although several projects are already identified for the new READI funds, we will look for opportunities to tap into this funding source as we contemplate future projects in Nappanee,” he said. “As you can see there are many partners responsible for the success of our community this past year. Without all of us working together, there is no way we could have accomplished these achievements.”
Upcoming Projects
Mayor Jenkins shared some upcoming projects including reconstruction of Miriam Street this summer and the Oakland Trail, which will be reconstructed, lighted and landscaped connecting Derksen Drive to Woodview Drive. He said the Business Improvement District recently approved an increase in grant awards for façade improvements for downtown.
The mayor said they continue to work on economic development and moving forward they’d like to make the part-time economic development director a full time position. He said they continue to work on determining a location for a new fire station that will provide for growth of the full time staff of firefighters and paramedics well into the future. He said they plan to update the comprehensive master plan and said many of the components have been drafted and now it’s time to pull them all together.
“For us to make this successful, we need to make sure the plan is representative of the overall community’s vision,” he said. “Over the next 10-12 months we’ll be conducting several meetings and gathering public input for what residents, businesses and guests want to see in Nappanee. More information about opportunities and updates will be provided in the coming weeks through our website, social media and newsletters. We are excited about setting our future course together with as many of you as possible.
“Looking back over the last six years, I am proud of the accomplishments we have made together. While we have achieved some pretty remarkable goals, may we never be satisfied and always pressing on to raise the bar and move the needle. None of this would be possible without the support of the many friends, family, residents, businesses, non-profits, churches and organizations that make up this incredible community.
“My motto in 2015 is still my motto today, “Together, Building a Better Nappanee”. It has been my joy and honor to humbly serve Nappanee and I look forward to working with all of you to see just how far we can go. May God continue to bless Nappanee!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.