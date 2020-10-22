I teach classes about plant diseases to farmers and gardeners. One of the basic concepts I talk about is the disease triangle. Just as there are three sides to a triangle, there are three critical factors necessary for a disease to develop: a susceptible host, a pathogen and the environmental conditions to support the growth of the disease.
As an example, let’s pick on tar spot on corn and apple scab on crabapple. Both are fungal pathogens, and both diseases infect their susceptible hosts when the environmental conditions are humid or damp.
The disease triangle is useful when we start thinking about how to stop the disease. If we can “break” a leg of the triangle, the disease will not cause us issues. In the case of apple scab, there now crabapple and apple varieties that are resistant to the disease. We also have fungicides that can be applied to leaf surfaces to make the fungus less likely to infect the leaves.
With tar spot, we are learning that some varieties appear to be less susceptible, and that timely applications of a fungicide may reduce the infection. It is doubtful anyone will ever learn to control the humidity that aggravates both problems.
What if we were able to apply the disease triangle to the virus that is causing COVID-19? The virus, as we know, is virulent, meaning it easily passes from host to host. People seem to vary in their susceptibility to the virus, ranging from no symptoms at all to deathly ill. The environment it seems to prefer is close human contact, and it does not seem to have a preference of weather conditions, as it was active last winter and continued on through the summer.
How can we use the disease triangle to hold back the COVID-19 disease? On the environmental side of the triangle, we cannot do much to change the weather, but we can make surfaces known to harbor the virus less hospitable by cleaning and disinfecting. Hand washing disrupts the virus’ membrane and cuts back significantly on the virus that can move from your hands to your mouth, eyes or nose.
We cannot change the genetic makeup of the virus itself, but our doctors and scientists can use our growing knowledge to create a vaccine, which would make the host (you and I) less susceptible. In lieu of a vaccine, physical barriers such as social distancing, masks and handwashing are used to disrupt the spread of the disease from one host to another, buying us some time.
It is highly likely this virus is not going away anytime soon. While the efforts continue to develop a vaccine, we will have to remain vigilant and disciplined, and follow recommended practices that create an unfavorable environment for the virus to spread, and break that leg of the triangle.
