Despite COVID-19, life must go on. Area cornfields were stricken with Tar Spot hard in 2019. Corn growers commonly said they lost 20% of their yield, with a few fields nearing 50% by some estimates.
With all meetings being shut down because of social distancing, we will try something a little new to get the latest management information about Tar Spot. On Monday, at 2 p.m., I have set up a webinar on Tar Spot Management in Northern Indiana. Darcy Telenko, Purdue’s Field Crop Disease Specialist, will be our speaker.
To participate, go to https://zoom.us/j/361725567. You may be asked to download ZOOM software and install it.
Generally, Chrome, Edge and Safari browsers work well with the Zoom software. You may also be asked to provide a meeting ID, which is 361 725 567. You should be able to access this program with a smartphone or computer.
Darcy’s PowerPoint for the program is posted on the Purdue Extension Elkhart County website. Whether you are able to watch the program or not, the information will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.