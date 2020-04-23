Kenny Rogers had some great advice in his song “The Gambler” when he said, “You've got to know when to hold 'em, Know when to fold 'em, Know when to walk away, And know when to run.” Sometimes, I wish I could come up with a way this simple to help people understand that not all things are possible in your backyard.
A common springtime call is thinning grass in a lawn. People will often describe several years of effort, using shade tolerant grass seed, raking out moss, extra water being applied, all to no avail. When asked about the amount of shade, or if there are trees near this area, the answer ends up being "yes, but I was able to grow grass there in the past."
In this situation, it is important to know that even the “shade tolerant” grass varieties need a minimum of six hours of direct sunlight, or they will not thrive. If there is too much shade, newly seeded grass will often sprout, look pretty good for a month or two, and then fade away. Part of the challenge is not only the shade, but also water. Many areas under trees are drier than their sunny counterparts, which goes against the common thinking.
So why would an area that used to grow grass now thin out? The answer is usually that trees have grown and created more shade. I have a spot in my own lawn that at one time was grass but has thinned considerably after I planted a row of trees 20 years ago. The grass simply cannot compete.
In a shady area, it might be best to “fold ‘em and walk away” rather than commit to growing grass. Rather than running away, consider planting shade tolerant plants, using mulches, even topiaries to create a relaxing shade garden in the area.
There are sites all over the internet with advice on shade gardening. If you plug “shade gardening site: .edu” into your browser, you will see leads to all kinds of ideas from universities. Just remember to select plants that are hardy in USDA Zones 5b and 6a so they can tolerate Elkhart County winters. Locally owned, year-around nurseries are often good places to get advice too. The USDA hardiness zone maps are found at https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov/PHZMWeb/#
