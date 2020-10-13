Imagine you are driving down a county road at 60 mph.. One half mile in front of you, you see an object: a tractor, or a combine, or a truck pulling a wagon of hay, or a bicyclist, or an Amish buggy. That object is going 15 mph in the same direction as you. In 52 seconds, your car is going to catch up to the object.
Now, imagine the distance you see the object is only a quarter of a mile. The amount of time you have to react is now only 26 seconds.
Now, let’s throw in a distraction. The Department of Transportation says the average time someone views a text while driving is 5 seconds. In that time, you travel 146 yards at 60 mph. A lot can happen in 5 seconds or 146 yards. Perhaps the distraction is children in the car, a phone call, fast food on the neighboring seat, or notes from a meeting you just left. Regardless, the distraction cuts significantly into your reaction time.
The thing is, those “objects” are not just objects. There are people in the driver’s seat, and possibly other riders. There may be rides in the approach vehicle too. Collisions not only property damage, they also risk injury or death to those involved.
There are a few things that non-agricultural drivers can do to make their country driving experience safer and more pleasant. First, be patient when traveling behind slower-moving vehicles. Relax and enjoy the beautiful fall views in rural America. Most farmers will pull over when they are able to let you pass.
When meeting oncoming farm equipment, pull to the right-hand side of the road to ensure a safe passage, looking ahead for any oncoming traffic. Note the conditions of the shoulder of the road. Do not pull too far right if the shoulders are soft.
When passing machinery or trucks parked alongside the road, slow down and give room in case there is someone getting in or out of a piece of equipment.
If the machinery in the same lane, do not pass close to intersections or field entrances, as they may need to swing wide into the opposite lane in order to be able to navigate the corner. Do not assume they will always turn right. They may be making a left-hand turn.
Do not assume that the operator can see you. Tailgating farm vehicles may take you out of their rear view.
Do not pass on a yellow line. The yellow line is there to warn you of a dangerous area to pass.
If a farm vehicle begins to slow, do not automatically assume this is an invitation to pass. They may be preparing to turn. A high proportion to accidents occurs when farm vehicles slow to turn left.
Farmers also have responsibilities to their fellow drivers. Ensure all safety lighting works and proper placards are in place; clean, visible and properly mounted. Try to avoid areas with heavy traffic during peak times. If equipment must be parked along the road, make sure it has been properly marked down the road to warn oncoming traffic. Mark the edges of equipment with reflective tape and reflectors.
When moving multiple pieces of equipment, leave space between to allow vehicles safe passing areas. If you have been working in wet conditions, clean the mud off the tires before entering the highways to reduce adding clumps and hazards to the roadway.
Move equipment in the daylight for better visibility, unless it needs to pass through a high traffic area. Transport the combine and header separately when moving between fields. And, like everyone else, farmers should also stay off cell phones avoid distractions while moving farm equipment.
