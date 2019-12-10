INDIANAPOLIS [mdash] Nancy Rae Meyer, 73, of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, Dec. 6. She was born May 11, 1946, in Goshen, to the late Orville C. and Lavon E. (Wideman) Inbody. Nancy was a 1964 graduate of Elkhart High School, where she met the love of her life, Robert E. "Bob" Meyer. They…