Last week the emails started coming in about vines wrapped around trees in yards and wooded areas. Ridding trees and other areas of the vines can be challenging at times, especially when the vines are intertwined with desirable plants in the landscape.
We have several species of wild grape in the area. Wild grape can be desirable or undesirable depending on where it pops up. It is a native that can provide food for birds and insects. The vines can grow as long as 15 meters and beyond. Vines often grow up tree trunks and eventually out across the tops of tree canopies, shading out the trees’ own leaves. As trees and vines mature, they can cause girdling (squeezing) of tree trunks as well.
Wild grape seeds require sun to germinate. Leaves are broad and slightly heart-shaped with toothed edges and usually three short lobes. The vines have forked tendrils that help it grab onto structures and other plants. These tendrils can coil and wrap around fencing, small branches, stems, and other objects to climb and grip. As the vine matures, the vine becomes dark brown, woody and flaky. These vines are often used in crafts and wreaths. Fruit is edible though they are not table grapes. Flavor varies from tart to sweet and contain seeds, unlike your grocery produce. Plus, the seeds are huge and take up much of the space our cultivated varieties use for fruit.
This vine was removed by pruning and pulling. Once the vine is cut, you may find you can pull multiple feet of the vine away from your landscape. There are multiple herbicides labeled for woody vines that are available for tough areas. Broadleaf herbicides can impact off-target plants as well, so use caution, especially if the vine is attached to a tree.
Virginia creeper (Parthenocissus quinquefolia) is another native vine that can be found in our landscape. It is a member of the grape family. This woody deciduous vine has palmately compound leaves with five toothed leaflets.
Virginia creeper is a strong grower like grape, reaching tree canopies and shading out other leaf canopies. It can grow prostrate as a ground cover or up onto trees, other plants, walls, and structures. Virginia creeper tendrils have adhesive suction cups that fasten them to surfaces. These suction cups are a useful ID feature when distinguishing Virginia creeper from other vines in winter.
Virginia creeper has extraordinary fall color showing bright red to maroon. Unlike wild grape, the bluish-black berries of Virginia creeper are toxic to humans but are a beloved favorite of birds and wildlife. Many local people mistakenly call Virginia creeper “poison oak.” The truth is, the nearest poison oak to Elkhart County is thought to be in extreme southern Illinois.
Poison ivy is another perennial woody, native vine. It is a member of the cashew family (Anacardiaceae). Poison ivy can be difficult to identify. While the adage, “leaves of 3, let it be” is a great first tip, its appearance can still vary significantly from plant-to-plant and as it grows. Some poison ivy leaves are deep green, some are light green. Some have wart like structures, others are smooth. Most are a bit shiny in appearance. Poison ivy indeed has compound leaves with three leaflets that arise alternately on the plant stems or vines.
But, poison ivy leaflets can vary in shape significantly with margins being toothed, lobed, or entire. It is often found in moist forested habitat but can show up in pastures, roadsides, and ornamental plantings. It can even grow as a ground cover, shrub, or a vine as shown here and spread by both seed and root.
Another great way to help identify poison ivy as a vine is the distinctly hairy vine itself. Older poison ivy vines attach via “aerial rootlets” that grasp onto surfaces as they climb. This gives poison ivy its signature hairy vine appearance. These can help identify poison ivy even in winter without leaves.
To kill the vine on a tree, you can cut a section out of the vine. Once the vine is severed from the ground roots, the vine will usually slowly die. Just be careful. All parts of even dead poison ivy contain the rash-inducing urushiol oil, from the root, vine or dead leaf. Always use protection when handling poison ivy, dead or alive, in landscapes, on trees, or even on logs that might be used for bonfires or fireplaces. Smoke from burning poison ivy vine can result in severe allergic reactions in the mouth, nose, and airway. Never burn poison ivy.
There are several herbicides labeled for control of vining plant, commonly containing active ingredients glyphosate or triclopyr. It you are reasonably certain there are no green leaves from the desirable tree under the vine, glyphosate is a good choice, because it does not get absorbed by the bark on trees.
Vines growing in grassy areas, such as along fence rows can be treated with triclopyr products if you do not want the grass to die. However, triclopyr can damage trees or other desirable broadleaf plants so be careful.
There is no easy way to remove undesirable vines when they are intertwined with landscape plants. Whether it is a shrub, or a vining plant like wisteria, trumpet vine, clematis or ivy, there are no products on the market that can distinguish between desirable and undesirable plants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.