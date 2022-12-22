I find it odd that mistletoe became associated with Christmas.
A symbol of peace and joy, it is said that ancient enemies would lay down their arms and call a truce when mistletoe was found on the battlefield. That tradition led people to hang clumps of mistletoe in doorways, exchanging kisses as a symbol of goodwill.
What I find odd is that mistletoe is parasitic plant, one that sends out roots which penetrate the host plant, and steals nutrients from the host’s cambium layer. Parasites are never well thought of in the human world, yet we have mistletoe seemingly breaking the odds. We certainly would not want to celebrate the benefits of ticks and tapeworms during the holidays.
There are almost 200 species of mistletoe in Americas, and over 900 species worldwide. They tend to specialize in the plants they feed upon. Pines, cactus, oak and elm have their own variants of mistletoe to contend with.
The most common species in the US are in the genus Phoradendron, derived from the Greek words for thief and tree. The mistletoe used widely in the US for decoration is native to the eastern and southern US.
The common name for mistletoe has roots going back to Anglo-Saxon times. “Mistle” refers to dung, and “toe” to a twig. The ancient people realized that mistletoe was frequently spread by birds, leaving small droppings that would settle into the cracks and crevasses with seeds and nutrients where the mistletoe would take root.
In the US, most of our mistletoes produce small white flowers in May to July, followed by white berries. All parts of the plant, especially the berries, are toxic to humans if ingested in quantity.
The state of Oklahoma has an interesting history with mistletoe. Adopted as the state flower in 1890, mistletoe was dethroned by the Oklahoma Rose in 2004, when many garden clubs petitioned to remove the parasite as a state symbol. The sweet pea, yucca and even alfalfa were considered for the honor.
In a kind twist of fate, mistletoe did remain the state floral symbol and has been honored to represent the state on a postage stamp.