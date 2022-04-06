Last week I wrote about the laws that govern wildlife management in our country, and some of the history that shaped those laws, particularly the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.
This week, I want to focus on one species we get a lot of calls about, Canada geese.
Growing up in the 1960s, it was rare to see the graceful, always shifting V formation or the sound of the honking flock overhead. But times have changed, and it is a rare day I do not see or hear one of these birds now.
As human populations increase and spread to new areas, so do the conflicts associated with urban/suburban sprawl; and because of this, complaints of goose droppings, lawn damage, and aggressive geese are commonplace every year.
Canada geese prefer open, grassy areas near water. The new shoots in mowed, fertilized lawns are an excellent food source. Water provides geese with protection from predators, and the open spaces allow geese to view the approach of potential predators.
Thus, golf courses, parks, and residential developments with storm water ponds, rivers or lakes are often ideal habitats for Canada geese. Hunting is not allowed in most of these new habitats we are creating.
Before you take action, you should be aware that Canada geese, like almost all birds, are protected by the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. This act made it illegal to harm, take, or possess migratory birds, any parts of the bird, their nests, or their eggs, except during the hunting season, or by special permit.
There are also state laws to contend with, and it is the responsibly of the person wishing to reduce the pest issues to learn the laws. A good source of information in Indiana are the IDNR Conservation Officers.
There are some things you can do to deter geese from your property:
• Do not feed geese. What starts out as feeding a few can end up feeding several hundred. You do not need to feed them, they will be fine on their own, without bringing the risks of disease and attacks to your family.
• Change how you manage your lawn. Reduce fertilizer use around water, minimize foraging sites by reducing bluegrass plantings, and adding more landscape plants. You can reduce or eliminating mowing too. Geese prefer young shoots to taller, tougher old growth.
• Consider vegetative barriers about 25-30 feet around the water banks, which will physically impede the animal’s movement. This area may need to be fenced off to protect it from geese until it is established.
• Rock barriers and sea walls larger than two feet can impede the birds from moving onshore.
• Tall trees around small ponds of ½ acre or less can interfere with the flight path of these birds because they require large takeoff and landing areas.
• Noisemaking devices (cracker shells, propane cannons, whistles, etc.) or visual deterrents (Mylar tape, scarecrows, etc.) can help deter geese from an area when used in conjunction with the habitat modification techniques listed above. If used alone, geese will get used to these techniques. Many noisemaking devices require a permit or license, especially within city limits, and can make quick enemies out of good neighbors. Projectiles are illegal to fire in some areas.
• While it is illegal to harass geese while they have eggs in the nest, you can apply for a permit from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and a state permit from IDNR, Division of Fish & Wildlife to shake the eggs and destroy the embryo. The eggs will not hatch, but the geese will continue to incubate them.
• Geese molt all of their primary wing feathers at once and become flightless for a short period in late summer. You can “round-up” the geese at this time and relocated them. This is a costly and time-consuming process that should be used when all other efforts have failed. Capturing and relocating geese requires federal and state permits.
• There are some repellents available for geese. Most homeowners find this an attractive option. However, repellents both expensive and must be applied repeatedly over time, and the applications must begin before geese make a habit of coming to your property. If you already have established geese, it’s probably too late for this option.
• All of these techniques are best used BEFORE the birds are well established in your neighborhood.
