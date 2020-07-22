Several times a year I get calls from businesses or homeowners that have some leftover pesticides they want to get rid of. Most of the time, it is best not to dispose of these products in the local landfill.
For homeowners with pesticides they no longer need or want, one of the best ways to “dispose” of the product is to give them to someone who will use them up as labeled. Only one product labeled for homeowner use over the past 50 years had a “stop and return to store” order, and that was DDT.
If you cannot find someone to take the products off your hands, Elkhart County offers a household hazardous waste collection program. Collections for Elkhart County residents are held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month at the Elkhart County Correctional Facility near the intersection of C.R. 7 and C.R. 26, with the entrance off of C.R. 7. Visit https://www.elkhartcountyswmd.com/hazardous-waste for other products you can take to the hazardous waste days.
For those with larger quantities of pesticides to dispose of, the Indiana Pesticide Clean Sweep Project is designed to collect and dispose of suspended, canceled, banned, unusable, opened, unopened or just unwanted pesticides (weed killers, insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, miticides, etc.). This program is being sponsored by the Office of Indiana State Chemist (OISC).
All public and private schools, golf courses, nurseries, farmers, ag dealers, cities, towns, municipalities and county units of government are eligible to participate. This disposal service is free of charge up to 250 pounds per participant. More than 250 pounds there will be a $2 per pound charge. This is a great opportunity for you to legally dispose of unwanted products at little or no cost.
In 2020, there are six of these events scheduled around the state. The closest location to Elkhart County is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Noble County Fairgrounds, 580 Fair St., Kendallville.
To participate, complete the Pesticide Clean Sweep Planning Form at https://www.oisc.purdue.edu/pesticide/clean_sweep.html to the best of your ability. Mail, fax or e-mail the completed form to Garret Creason at 765-494-4331 or gcreaso@purdue.edu no later than Aug. 10. Then bring your labeled, leak-free and safe-to-transport containers to the collection site. DO NOT mix materials. In case of an emergency, you should bring with you a list of products you are carrying and a contact phone number.
Like all events, there are steps to take to help avoid COVID-19 exposure. When you arrive to drop off materials, please stay in your vehicle and a team member will check you in. The team will be unloading one vehicle at a time to maintain physical distancing. If you must exit your vehicle, face masks are encouraged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.