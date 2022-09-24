Johnsongrass is often thought of as a weed of the south.
The first reports of issues in the US came out of Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, where it was imported in the early 1800s to use as a pasture grass. Originally brought to the US from the Mediterranean region of the globe, its ability to live in warm climates seemed ideal for that part of the world.
The problems with Johnsongrass became apparent soon thereafter. It spreads both by seed and rhizomes (roots seemingly designed to spread). It is very good at filling in river bottoms, ditch banks and roadsides. As a seedling, Johnsongrass looks a lot like a corn seedling, leading many people to ignore it.
Johnsongrass was present in Elkhart County in 1982 when I moved here. Abshire Park, on the east side of Goshen, was loaded with the weed. After being planted with prairie grasses, and burned off routinely as prairie grasses require on occasion, the Abshire infestation was under control. But, in 1988 and subsequent years of drought, when hay from southern portions of the US were brought to the county to feed our livestock, we saw a large increase in the amount of Johnsongrass, particularly in our dairy production areas of the community.
Today, the northeast corner of the county is where to go to see Johnsongrass. Roadsides, ditches and fence rows seem to be the location where it gets established, before moving into the fields. Like so many have pointed out before, if you can keep weeds in check in your field boundaries, it’s a lot easier to keep weeds in control in your fields.
Control of Johnsongrass is often achieved using concentrated solutions of glyphosate or postemergence grass herbicides. Like many weeds, the secret to control success in crops is catching the issue early, say four inches or so in height, and keeping the pressure on during the season. Mowing often does not control this weed because of the rhizomes it produces continue to grow. Ditch banks, fence rows and other untilled areas need to be patrolled much more frequently.
Fortunately, there are no known herbicides that Johnsongrass is resistant to, and there are some products that are very effective, if they are applied in a timely and routine manner. One of the challenges with Johnsongrass is it can germinate all summer long, so multiple passes may be needed in infested areas. You can see the recommendations in the 2022 Weed Control Guide for Ohio, Indiana and Illinois at http://tiny.cc/fn3zuz.
Pay particular attention to ditches, fence rows, and other untilled areas. Many weeds thrive in those areas, and quickly become part of the seed bank in your field. There is a lot of truth to the old saying 1 year of seeds equals 40 years of weeds.