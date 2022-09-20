Our Indiana law governing farmland leases is antiquated.
It simply does not fit well with modern agricultural practices. Add to the mix that most farmland leases are oral, with expectations that are unclear, and things can get messy fast.
In Indiana, if no other provision applies, Dec. 1 is the date many leases automatically renew — unless there is proper delivery of a notice to quit before the end of November. This date is based on a three-month advance notice requirement in the Indiana law for year-to-year leases.
What’s the problem? Most farmers do fall work in the field after harvest, in preparation for the next planting season. They spray weeds, they apply fertilizer and adjust pH. They repair tile and do fall tillage. Chances are, they have already placed orders for the next spring’s seed. I have been in fields where the combine is harvesting on one side, and the tillage equipment is running on the other side.
Imagine receiving a notice a few weeks after harvest and after all that work is done that the landowner is severing the relationship. Talk about an awkward and financial mess.
There are practical reasons why landlords may hesitate to give an early notice of a lease termination. The cash rent landlord may be waiting for a final payment. And with a share lease, the landlord may wait until the crop is harvested. Disagreements can arise over amount of rent and other leasing arrangements; misunderstandings also arise when the leased land is sold or there is death of the landlord.
These events, normally, do not terminate a lease. You can normally finish the current lease arrangement after the notice to quit has been issued.
If you are a land owner or a farmer who wishes to terminate a lease agreement, it is probably best to notify the other party, in writing, by September or at latest, early October. Many landlords and tenants may be well advised to seek legal counsel when dealing with considerations in a lease.