On Saturday, June 26, I received the first report of songbirds getting sick. As the weekend progressed, it turned into a steady flow of concerned bird lovers wondering what to do.
According to Indiana Department of Natural Resources, they had received reports of sick or dying birds from 15 counties: Clark, Delaware, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, LaGrange, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Newton, St. Joseph, Union, Washington and Whitley. Notice, two of those counties neighbor Elkhart County.
At the time I write this article, DNR does not have a specific cause to point at. DNR is working with the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue to determine the cause of the deaths. The birds are showing neurological signs of illness, as well as eye swelling and crusty discharge. To date, all of the samples have tested negative for avian influenza and West Nile virus, two of most worrisome issues.
DNR is recommending the public take the following steps:
• Use the DNR sick/dead wildlife reporting tool at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife to alert DNR staff.
• Stop feeding birds until the mortality event has concluded.
• Clean feeders and baths with a 10% bleach solution.
• Avoid handling birds. If you need to handle birds, wear disposable gloves.
• When removing dead birds, wear disposable gloves and place birds and gloves in a sealable plastic bag to dispose with household trash.
• Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a precaution
We went through a similar issue years ago after a particularly rainy May and June. At that time, experts were quick to point out that, during the summer, feeding birds is not really necessary as there is plenty of naturally occurring food out there. Feeding birds in the summer is more for human enjoyment than their nutritional needs. In fact, feeding them in warm weather brings them to a central location where they can share diseases and be easy prey for hawks, cats and other predators. Birds, too, it appears, need to social distance at times.
I suggest taking down the feeders as well as bird baths and cleaning them with bleach as instructed by DNR. I suspect the wet/humid conditions may have caused some mold issues in some feeders and it is making birds sick. It might be wise for you take down the feeders until there is a substantial change in the weather conditions.
For updates, visit on.IN.gov/songbirddeaths.
