My personal favorite holiday of the year is Groundhog Day, a day dedicated to the hope that a small rodent will not see its own shadow, and thereby shortening winter by six weeks.
As you know, the first day of spring begins when the sun crosses the imaginary line we call the equator. On that day, which falls on March 19 this year, the length of day and night is nearly equal in all parts of the world. Because of the tilt of our Earth, the suns energy hits the northern hemisphere more directly, and temperatures will rise, bringing with it the hope of spring.
Groundhogs, of course, do not know anything about astrophysics. How were they assigned the dubious task of predicting the arrival of spring? It seems that spring fever has something to do with that.
Groundhogs, also known as woodchucks, are a mammal and a member of the rodent family. They are one of the few mammals that hibernate during the winter. In the late fall, they settle in to underground burrows, where their internal body temperature drops, and they fall asleep. For the males of the species, that hibernation is interrupted by the urge to procreate. Males will emerge from their burrows and look for a female to mate with. In the southern states, this happens in early February while, in Indiana, it tends to occur in late February.
The legend of predicting the length of winter probably arose from seeing males out of the burrow in February. Since the males mate, then go back into hibernation, it may appear they woke too early, discovered winter was still here, and decided to go back to sleep. That is probably reading a little too much into the situation but it is a fun piece of trivia to hang onto.
Not everyone is a big fan of groundhogs. They can be quite destructive to building structures and gardens. Anyone who has raised soybeans knows beans are one of their favorite foods. Because of this destructive side of their personality, there is no season placed on the hunting or trapping of these animals.
Another technique to control groundhogs is gas cartridges that fumigate their burrows. If you have a lot of groundhogs living in a neighborhood, this is often a more effective way to reduce numbers quickly over a short period of time.
Groundhog gas cartridges are sold here at the Purdue Extension Office in Elkhart County. The cost is $2.50 per cartridge. If you have 10 burrows on your farm, you with probably need 12 to 15 cartridges, since retreatment usually is needed on a few of the burrows. If you would like to learn more about controlling groundhog damage, I suggest visiting extension.entm.purdue.edu/publications/ADM-16.pdf.
