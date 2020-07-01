If you have ever tried to identify a plant, you may have run across some strange words: monoecious and dioecious. What do these terms mean?
Most plants have flowers that contain both male parts (stamens) and female parts (pistils). Think of the flowers of a petunia, for example. When each flower has both functional male and female parts, as is the case in petunias, the flower is said to be perfect. An imperfect flower, then, is one that has either functional male parts (staminate flowers), or functional female parts (pistillate Flowers), but not both.
When a plant has imperfect flowers, they can be arranged in one of two ways. If all of the flowers on a single plant are either staminate (male) or pistillate (female), the plant is said to be dioecious. Dioecious come from the Greek term meaning two houses. Dioecious plants are considered either a reproductively male individual or a reproductively female individual.
Willow trees are dioecious, because you will only find staminate or pistillate flowers on an individual plant. Some other well-known dioecious plants include holly, asparagus, date palm, hemp, hops, kiwifruit, papaya, yam, mistletoe, poplar, mulberry, ginkgo, currant bushes, juniper, and sago.
On the other hand, if a plant has imperfect flowers (flowers that are either male or female), but both staminate and pistillate flowers are found on the same plant, the plant is said to be monoecious (from the Greek for one house). An example of a genus of a monoecious plant is corn. The tassel is the male portion of the plant, the silks and ear are the female parts of the plant.
Members of the melon family are also monoecious. Male flowers on pumpkin, watermelon, squash, cucumber and zucchini do not have the telltale swelling of the fruit like the female flowers have. Other monoecious flowering plants are pine, birch, hazelnut, oak, and spruce.
For people who raise plants for a living, these characteristics are important to note. The seed corn industry depends on the removal of the tassel (the male portion of the plant) on the seed-bearing plants. A different male with desirable characteristics, is planted in the field just to pollenate the female portion of the tassel-less corn plant. Since the plants used as the male are self-pollenated, those plants are mowed off or harvested for silage before the seed-bearing plants are harvested.
Likewise, fruits like papaya, kiwi and dates must have a male pollinator nearby to provide the pollen for the female flowers. Without a male holly plant nearby, the female holly would be devoid of the beautiful red berries we enjoy.
Is this the reason why apple trees need to have a different variety planted nearby to pollenate? In the case of apple trees, which have perfect flowers (both male and female parts inside the same flower), the pollen produced by the male portion of the flower does not mature at the same time as the female portion of flower, essentially rendering most apple trees self-sterile. When you order apple trees from a catalog, you will see charts of apple varieties to plant together, the purpose of which is to get good pollination results. They are not just trying to sell you a few more trees.
