Every five years or so, the U.S. Congress passes a law known as the Farm Bill, a large piece of legislation that shapes food and agriculture, rural economies, trade, on-farm energy production and so much more. The last Farm Bill was passed in December 2018.
Often, these Farm Bills are so large and conceptual, it is difficult to understand just how it will work when applied. The details on how a Farm Bill is applied are rolled out months after the initial legislation is passed. We now know more about the rules that will be in place in 2020.
With farm incomes plunging, trade wars affecting markets and climate change heightening the threat of natural disasters, the provisions of this Farm Bill are as important as ever. That is why Elkhart County’s Farm Service Agency Director Claire Larson and I have organized a program about the Farm Bill to help farmers and landowners understand the options available in 2020.
The program will be held at 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 6 in the Home and Family Arts Building on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, near Goshen.
Michael Langemeier, a Purdue Ag Economist, will be discussing the provisions of the law, and Larson will discuss some of the local aspects of the sign up. There is no fee, nor is registration required to attend.
For those unable to attend this morning program, it will be repeated from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Kosciusko County Extension Office, at 202 W. Main St. in Warsaw.
