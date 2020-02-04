Back in my younger days, I scouted fields during the summer for a company in southern Indiana. I had the distinction of discovering some of the first fields in the Midwest where microbes had learned to breakdown carbofuran, the rootworm insecticide that had been used on my cornfields. The fields were a mess; corn falling over, this way and that. Walking those fields every week was difficult, to say the least.
One of the perks of that discovery was getting to take a ride in a plane to view the fields from above. As a teenager, it was an amazing experience for me. I had never flown before, and now I was in a plane with a bunch of corn and insect specialists from all over the Midwest. The plane ride left me with a lasting impression of how viewing fields from the air can give a person a completely different perspective.
Fast forward 40 years, and technology advances have made aerial photography less expensive and available to many more people. Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, are becoming a part of the agricultural landscape. With the growth in interest, there have been some issues, and some rules are now in place to protect the safety and privacy of the public.
If you are interested in learning more about flying drones, we will have a local opportunity this spring. Purdue Extension Elkhart County will be hosting a four-part UAV training on March 26, March 27, April 2 and April 3. You must attend all four classes. The training will feature camera settings, flight plans, record keeping, flight instruction and using third-party software to interpret data, all in a format to help you prepare for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge test.
The program will be held on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, in the Home and Family Arts Building. It will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day. Registration must be completed by March 19, and can be done by going to http://www.cvent.com/d/hhqp6v or by calling 765-494-6794. Lunch, a flying manual, and hands on experience will be included in the $200 registration fee.
If you have questions on the content of the class, please contact Bob Yoder at 574-935-8545. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Bob at least two weeks prior to the first class.
