A few years ago, friends purchased an older home in the country. It had been vacant for a couple of months. When they ran their first load of laundry, the waste water backed up through the pipes and flooded a portion of the lower level of the home. Upon further examination, the “septic system” was nothing more than a buried 55-gallon drum, with a tile drain running somewhere into the neighboring woodlands.
I hear stories like this frequently from rural residents. The story that worries me most is when someone tells me they never “had” to pump their septic system. That tells me either the system is hooked up to a tile drain and is pouring into a stream, or the tank is beginning to fill up with solids that are settling out, and that sometime in the next few years, that person may need to replace the entire tank and field system.
Often times, system problems do not show themselves until the home is vacant for a while. While vacant, the crud that builds up in the pipes and tank can dry and settle, plugging the pipes and making it virtually impossible to repair the system.
Modern lifestyles also can have an influence on how often a septic tank should be pumped. Older field systems were not designed to handle the amount of laundry, showering and other water uses that families use today. In my own home, with five people using water, the recommended time between pumping the tank is two to three years, and we have an up-to-date, oversized system. Those people with older septic designs, say dating back to the mid-1980s or so, probably need to pump their septic tank more often, because in part, the holding tank was not be designed to hold as much “gray water.”
Of course, septic systems are designed to process human waste. When the waste is allowed to flow into streams or groundwater untreated, it creates a potential biohazard for anyone coming in contact with the dirty water. DNA testing is a relatively new tool to track where waste is getting into streams. Some of the research on rural streams and rivers has shown that more than half of the E. coli, a common bacterium associated with animal waste, is from human beings, even in communities like ours with a lot of livestock.
At some point, the word stewardship should enter the conversation about septic systems, their care or the lack thereof. Stewardship is a concept or a belief that we humans are responsible for the world, and we should be taking care of it, for the betterment of others and ourselves. I like to think of stewardship as doing the right thing, to make the world a better place for future generations. It’s much more than a “flush and forget” attitude.
If you need some guidance on the managing a septic system, I would encourage you to download Purdue’s free publication on septic systems at https://bit.ly/3mmdmFk. This publication is as close to a user’s manual for septic systems as you will find.
