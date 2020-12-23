The first item on the agenda was about evening, and how soon the darkness seems to settle in during latter December. It was a unanimous decision that no one liked it, but no one knew what to do about it.
Then someone asked, “Do you like spring? Do you like the four seasons?” Again, a unanimous consensus in favor of spring and the seasons. Someone then pointed out, without the darkness, there cannot be spring or the other seasons.
It’s the Earth’s tilt, someone explained, that causes the seasons. Instead of rotating upright, the Earth’s axis is tilted 23.5 degrees. The angle varies a little over time, but the gravitational pull of the moon prevents it from shifting by more than a degree or so. This tilt is what gives us the seasons, the spring and the long winter darkness.
They went on to explain that the Earth’s axis always points the same direction, so as the planet makes its way around the sun, each hemisphere sees varying amounts of sunlight. For part of the year, the Northern Hemisphere leans away from the sun’s light. Days grow short, and temperatures drop. This is winter. Eventually, the Earth crosses over to the other side of the sun, where the Northern Hemisphere leans toward the light. Days grow long, and weather warms. This is summer. And while the north grows cold, the south experiences summer, and the citizens of the south rejoice.
Someone then explained that without the 23.5-degree tilt, the climates would be much different. Imagine: steady temperatures year around, all over the globe. No seasons, perhaps no Fall. Steady. Predictable. Boring.
It was pointed out, after all, that the tilt encourages the migration of the birds, that leads to hibernation and thickening winter coats of fur, that coaxes the maple tree to force its sap so we can have syrup. The tilt, it was said, affects everything we do.
Upon further review, the discussion turned to how important the tilt was. A motion was made that the darkness, the tilt and all the implied complications it represented, would be accepted as presented. Yet another unanimous vote was taken.
Next on the agenda: How do we leave this place a better world than we found it?
