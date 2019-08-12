Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.