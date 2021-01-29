When I am writing a column about manure, I always hesitate, knowing my agricultural friends are going to chuckle and make little jokes, like “You’re full of it!” I have no doubt they are correct and I am glad I can laugh along with them.
Being livestock-oriented, Elkhart County farms generate quite a bit of manure. For the most part, farmers have learned that manure is a resource, not a waste, as it was thought of in the past. The nutrients and organic matter can improve the fertility and tilth of the soil, and save you money on fertilizer, when applied at rates needed by the crops.
What we probably do not do well is measure the nutrient content of that manure. Sure, there are book values that someone’s idea of what the manure contains, but from my experience, those values can vary a great deal from the real world.
Case in point, a few years ago, a local consultant provided me with some manure test results for poultry farms. The differences from one farm to the next, and between the book values and the farm values were large. Research has shown variation can be caused by handling practices, diet of the animals, moisture, bedding and the length of time the manure is stored.
That leads me to manure testing. If you have never tested, it’s a good idea to do that for three years to establish a baseline. From then on, you can probably get by with testing every three years or so, unless you change diet, storage methods or other management.
Ideally, you would sample the manure before it is spread on the field. However, when conditions are right to spread, the priority is always spreading, not the testing. Pulling samples from the spreader and testing after the application can still give you information on how to adjust your fertilizer program.
For solid manure, use a shovel or probe to dig out a small amount of manure from the stockpile or spreader. Try to avoid sampling from the edges or crust and vary the amount of bedding in the sample. Take many small samples from many locations and place in a clean plastic bucket. Then, mix your small samples together in the bucket with a gloved hand or stick. The more samples taken, and the better you mix them together, the more accurate your results will be.
Next, take a sample of the manure you mixed and place it in a well-labeled, double-bagged plastic sample bag. Finally, freeze the sample before sending it to the testing lab. You do not want to leave the manure sample in a warm area because some of the manure nutrients will be converted to gas within the bag and lost when the bag is opened. If you are mailing the sample to a testing lab, try to send it at the beginning of the week so it doesn’t sit in a delivery service vehicle over the weekend.
Sampling liquid manure uses the same ideas: take lots of samples and mix them well. You can take a sample of the well-agitated manure during pumping or from the applicator. A ladle or cup on a stick work well to take many small samples to place in your clean plastic bucket. Once you’ve mixed the samples together well, place a sample in a plastic wide-mouth container with a screw top. Do this quickly as the solids will begin to rapidly settle out once you stop stirring.
Most testing labs will have sampling jars available. To prevent leaks (and an angry mailman), place the sample jar in a sealable bag and freeze before sending.
As always, safety during manure sampling is important. Hydrogen sulfide gas from manure can be extremely toxic and cause nausea, fainting, and in high concentrations, instantaneous death. Remember that high concentrations of this harmful gas are most likely to form in storage during agitation and can happen in both confined and open pits.
