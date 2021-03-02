If you have never heard of CoCoRaHS, you would not be alone.
CoCoRaHS is an acronym for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. CoCoRaHS is a community-based network of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds working together to measure and map precipitation (rain, hail and snow).
The volunteers use low-cost measurement tools, and training to use an interactive website, with a goal to provide the highest quality data for precipitation. The Elkhart County CoCoRaHS website can be viewed at www.cocorahs.org/County.aspx?state=IN&county=EL
I visit the local CoCoRaHs site at least once a week during the growing season. For me, it is a good way to keep up with local rainfall trends. We have eight volunteers in Elkhart County who collect daily observations. Along with data gathered at our local airports, the CoCoRaHS data fills in a lot of gaps and gives a much better view of the overall weather puzzle.
For me, the real value in the additional precipitation measurements is to track just how variable the weather can be. For instance, there is a CoCoRaHS volunteer just two miles from my home. Often, when I compare my rain gauge total to hers, the difference may be a quarter inch or more. I recall once there was over an inch in variation from that gauge. That is a substantial difference, especially if you are a farmer, gardener or live in a flood-prone area.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer weather observer, visit www.cocorahs.org/Application.aspx to complete an application. There is also a free online training webinar this coming Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sign up for it at www.weather.gov/media/iln/Volunteer/cocorahs.pdf.
