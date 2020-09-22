Among my least favorite weeds is bur cucumber, a relative of the cucumber we enjoy on our salads and as pickles. Bur cucumber is a summer, warm temperature-loving summer annual. Like its relatives in the melon family, it is viney, but it can be much more aggressive than your garden variety cucumber and is capable of taking down acres of your field.
The leaf of bur cucumber looks very similar to its domesticated cousin, being somewhat star shaped with 3-5 lobes that come to points. The vines themselves often reach 25 feet in length. Each plant has two separate types of flowers: males flowers that produce pollen and female flowers that produce the fruit. The fruit does not bear much resemblance to cucumber. It’s a cluster of 5 to 10 small, spiny green to yellow burs, and not very appetizing.
As mentioned, it can be a very aggressive plant. I recall seeing a field near Wakarusa a few years ago with about 3 acres of this monster dragging down the corn stalks. When you run across this weed in your field, you do not want to run it through the combine. Doing so will spread the seed to the remaining parts of the field. It is far better to back away, harvest around the tangle of vines, than to deal with it next season in a much larger fashion.
Even if you back away from a major outbreak of bur cucumber, you should still consider cleaning the harvest and tillage equipment before moving to the next field. An unnoticed vine or two can lead to serious issues next year.
Be sure to make note of the area in your field where this weed grows and consider scouting for it mid-season. Hand pulling while it is still small, hoeing, mowing, spot spraying or cultivating are strategies that should be considered to reduce seed production.
There are still a number of herbicide options for corn and soybeans that give 90% to 100% control of this weed. The Purdue Weed Control Guide, publication WS-16, is a great place to start. However, the fact it can germinate late in the season after some of the herbicides have lost their zing is why scouting and spot treatments are necessary.
