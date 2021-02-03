About a year ago, I wrote a column comparing broadband internet to electricity when it was made available to the rural community in the 1930s. It is hard to understate how rural life changed when power lines and telephone lines began to find their way down county roads.
Since that article, I’ve had several conversations with farmers and rural residents and installers about broadband. It’s clear the majority of people want broadband, but the trick is getting to those sites in a cost-effective way. And since 55% of our rural residents do not have access to broadband yet, there is potential.
As companies lay fiber down along a road, they often look at the neighborhoods, particularly the density of the homes and businesses along those roads, to see if there might be potential to expand down the next street. If there are numerous homes along a road, homes that appear to have school children or businesses, the street is very appealing to internet providers.
What can you do if you would like to have fiber access on your road? One thing that can help is to let the providers know there is interest in your neighborhood. Making an effort to gather names, addresses and the number of people it would affect shows the installer there is at least an interest in working with them. They might also need to know how the individuals are currently accessing the internet now, if at all.
By doing this as a group, rather than advocating as individuals, communities can prove that the need and volume of subscribers exist to make a strong business case that encourages providers to invest in connecting the area.
In many rural communities, public-private partnerships are being set up to make broadband accessible. Virginia, Kansas, Tennessee and Maine all have examples where internet providers are working with local governments to lay down infrastructure to extend services to an area, much the way electricity was delivered in the 1930s, or how sewer and water services are extended to areas just outside city limits.
If you do not have broadband in your rural community yet, do not just give up. A little organizational effort might mean a lot to your neighborhood.
