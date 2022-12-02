If you have a gardener or landscaper in the family, and you are struggling to find a gift they would appreciate for Christmas, here are a few great ideas.
If your recipient has an Apple or Android phone, consider getting them one of the Purdue Plant Doctor Apps. There are six different apps you can purchase: Trees, Turf, Shrubs, Tomato, Perennial and Annual. Each sell for just $1.99 or less.
Each app contains high quality pictures of the ailments most likely to affect these plants in Indiana and surrounding states. There are pictures of bugs, diseases, and environmental issues. There are also unbiased recommendations on managing the ailment.
You can obtain these Purdue Plant Doctor apps by going to the Apple store or the Google Play site on your phone, and searching for Purdue Plant Doctor.
Another great resource that’s a lot less high tech is the Weeds of the Great Plain book. It is published by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. Despite being a few hundred miles from Indiana, I find this book to be the best weed ID resources on my shelf. Each of the 300 weeds in the book has a great color photograph, plus close ups of key features like flowers, seedlings and seeds. The descriptions are great, often listing look-a-like weeds, potential poisoning issues for livestock and even historical uses of the plant.
Weeds of the Great Plains sells for only $35, which includes shipping. To order the book online, go to https://nda.nebraska.gov/forms/nw11.pdf, or you can call 402-471-2351 and order with a credit card. It takes 2-3 weeks to receive the book, so order soon for delivery as a Christmas gift.